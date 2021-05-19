Teens held in Wauna strong-arm robbery after daddy calls the cops

Gateway Sheriff Stock Photo No. 1

Teens held in Wauna strong-arm robbery

Two teenagers were arrested as suspects in a purse-snatching incident in Wauna on May 13. A 29-year-old woman told deputies she was walking home from a bar in the 9500 block of SR-302 shortly before 11 p.m. when she realized she was being followed by two teenagers. When she turned around, one of them grabbed for her purse. The woman was able to keep hold of her purse, but in the struggle lost her cellphone.

Several hours later, a man called 911 to report that he heard a male voice coming from his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom. He opened the door and the pair ran out of the house. As the father described his daughter and the male, a deputy realized they fit the description of the suspects from the earlier robbery. When they returned to the house, they were identified by the victim and arrested. Deputies were unable to locate the missing phone. Second-degree robbery charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

Car prowl at Crescent Lake

The victim parked his car at the Crescent Lake boat launch in the 2200 block of State Game Access Road NW at 6:00 a.m. on May 9. When he returned at 9:00 a.m., he discovered his front passenger window was shattered. His friend’s wallet and keys were missing, along with his Discover Pass.

BMW headlights stolen out of car

The owner of a Gig Harbor auto repair business called 911 on May 8 to report that the headlights were stolen from a customer’s car. He said an employee arrived at the shop in the 2900 block of Jahn Ave. NW and noticed that the hood was slightly ajar on a BMW and its headlights were missing. Video surveillance shows a white U-Haul truck pull into the parking lot and park next to the BMW for 30 minutes. The headlights are valued at $450 each.