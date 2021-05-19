What’s the penalty for 115 mph in a 35 mph zone? A Gig Harbor driver finds out

Stock photo Getty Images

High-speed pursuit

Police were patrolling on May 14 at 5500 Olympic Dr. in Gig Harbor when an officer observed a black sedan pass by at high speed. A pursuit began which reached 115 mph before the car was finally pulled over.

At one point, police said, the fleeing vehicle abruptly exited and caused another vehicle to suddenly brake to avoid a collision.

Police said the driver admitted he “was driving reckless.” He was cited for reckless driving and for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Crash into roundabout

Police were called on May 14 to a vehicle crash at the roundabout at 36th Street Northwest and Point Fosdick Drive in Gig Harbor,

Police say a witness had reported seeing a black SUV crossing lanes and speeding before crashing into the traffic circle.

Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One provided medical attention to a male driver, whose vehicle had been significantly damaged. Police say the driver admitted to an attending firefighter that he had consumed “up to 10 glasses of liquor.”

The driver was then transported to the hospital where he had his blood drawn to determine his blood alcohol content.

The suspect was later issued a summons, a notice of remote hearing form, and a citation for driving under the influence.