Memorial Day fire destroys a Wauna-area home; three people escape harm

A firefighter wets down the smoldering remains of a Wauna-area home destroyed in a fire on May 31. The Gateway

Fire destroyed a Wauna-area home on Memorial Day, but two people inside got out safely, according to the Key Peninsula Fire Department.

The 3-bedroom house, in a cul-de-sac at 9915 134th St. Ct. NW, was a total loss, said KPFD spokesperson Ann Nesbit.

The fire broke out shortly after noon on May 31, apparently in the kitchen of the one-story ranch-style house. Firefighters arrived to find the fire “big and hot,” Nesbit said. It took about half an hour to knock down. Although the structure was still standing, it was gutted inside and part of the roof had collapsed.

“There were two people living in the house, and another in a trailer in the yard, but everyone got out all right,” Nesbit said.

The occupants, a young couple in their 30s, were being provided with Red Cross help and a motel room. The resident of the motor home, the mother of one of the couple, was away at the time of the fire. The motor home was undamaged.

Because of the motor home and several derelict cars in the yard, there was only a narrow pathway to the house.

About 15 Key Peninsula firefighters, including volunteers, fought the blaze, aided by engines from Gig Harbor and South Kitsap.

One of the KP firefighters, Mike Riegle, 57, was working his last shift before retirement.

“It was too quiet today,” he said as they firefighters rolled up their hoses in the cul-de-sac. “I knew something big was going to happen.”