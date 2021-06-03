Got questions for incoming Peninsula school superintendent Krestin Bahr? Ask them here

Krestin Bahr Gateway Staff

New Peninsula school superintendent Krestin Bahr begins her first day on the job on July 1 with a lot of pressing issues on her plate as she takes over from Art Jarvis, who is going to take a new job in Bellevue.

She will have to navigate a return to in-person school in the aftermath of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while taking on a new job in a new district where more challenges will certainly arise.

Bahr has been the superintendent for Eatonville since 2013. Prior to that, she was director of secondary education for middle schools in the Tacoma School District. She received a bachelors in biological science from Pacific Lutheran University in 1985. Since then, she has received a master of education degree from City University and a superintendent certification from Washington State University.

The Gateway will have an interview with Bahr next Friday to hear what she hopes to do in the top job in the district. That is why we are putting out a call: if have a question you want to submit to ask the new superintendent, we want to hear from you.

All you need to do is fill out this form with your question. You can submit as few or as many as you would like. We will take some of those questions and ask them during our upcoming interview that you will then be able to read.

Teachers, parents, and students can all submit questions. This can be done anonymously and from anyone who has anything they would liked to be asked.

If you have any questions about this process or just want to submit a question over email, you can reach out to chase.hutchinson@thenewstribune.com. We look forward to hearing your questions!