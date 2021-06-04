Plywood now like gold: $12,000 worth disappears from Gig Harbor job site

Stock photo

Entire stock of plywood stolen from job site

Deputies responded to a theft of construction materials from a residential job site in the 2900 block of East Bay Dr. NW, Gig Harbor. The victim reported that sometime overnight May 28 the lock had been cut on the gate and $12,000 worth of lumber had been stolen.

The builder had just purchased 166 sheets of oriented-strand plywood and all of it was stolen. There were no cameras on the property at the time of the theft, but the owner says he will be installing cameras. Shortages during the pandemic have made plywood a valuable commodity.

Tools stolen in Madrona neighborhood

The victims returned from June 2 from an overnight anniversary celebration to find that their shed in the 1600 block of 42nd St NW had been broken into. Stolen were a lawnmower, weed eater, two saws and other miscellaneous tools. There are no leads at this time, but deputies advised that the victims should monitor popular online marketplaces to see if their property pops up.

Stolen car found at Purdy, banged up

A deputy was patrolling the Purdy Park and Ride lot on May 28 when he discovered a green Honda Accord that had been stolen from Port Orchard. He called the registered owner and let her know she could come pick up her car. She reported that there was approximately $1,500 in damage to the vehicle, including pry marks on the driver’s door, damage to the battery and engine, and various dents.