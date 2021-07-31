Body of missing woman discovered Saturday at Carney Lake on Key Peninsula

A body of a 52-year-old woman who went underwater while swimming Friday at Carney Lake on the Key Peninsula was discovered on Saturday. The woman’s identity was not immediate released.

PIerce County Sheriff’s spokesman Darren Moss said that multiple calls came in around 4:39 p.m. on Friday about the woman going missing on the lake.

“It was kind of confusing at first because we had a lot of callers, a lot of people were frantically looking for this woman,” Moss said. “She was swimming with her grandson who was on a raft or floaty of some sort. She went under and the little boy started yelling for help.”

Moss said that they had planned to resume searching on Monday, but a body was found on Saturday.

“At 3:50 p.m. today, somebody found a body in the middle of the lake so we’re thinking that’s probably our swimmer from yesterday,” Moss said. He said that a dive team was going out to recover the body and he later confirmed it was the missing swimmer.

Moss said multiple agencies had also responded yesterday, but hadn’t been able to find the woman.

“The Kitsap County Sheriff went out there and the fire department went out there, but they couldn’t find her,” Moss said. “We tried to do a rescue, but after she had been missing for about two hours, we called off the rescue efforts and started trying to do a recovery.”

Key Peninsula Fire Public Information Officer Anne Nesbit said the agency worked under the county after the initial call came in.

“We were initially dispatched to someone that was yelling for help in the lake and then it turned into a recovery,” Nesbit said. “It was an individual that swam the lake all the time and I am assuming a medical emergency happened.”

“The individual swam the lake every evening and then that last night turned into a problem.”