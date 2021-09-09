Wrap your tongue around Gig Harbor’s ancient name. It’s as easy as pressing a button.

The Capoeman sculpture, awaiting installation in October, seen in the artist’s workshop. Inset, the front panel of the pushbutton “voice box” that will introduce visitors to the Lutshootseed language. City of Gig Harbor

You say “Tacoma,” I say “Tahoma.” And your great-grandmother may have said “Tacobet.”

Words in the indigenous Twulshootseed language have never rolled easily off English-speaking tongues, which is why there are so many different pronunciations for the same mountain.

So what to do about txʷaalqəł, the name of the village that once stood at the head of Gig Harbor, and sx̌ʷəbabš,the name of the people who lived there?

Both names contain sounds that are difficult for non-native speakers, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, which is working hard to revive the language, considers phonetic transliterations, like “twalkutsh” and “skwababtsh” to be disrespectful, as well as incorrect.

For the renaming of Austin Estuary Park and the monumental redwood carving that will soon stand there, Mayor Kit Kuhn and the tribal linguist, Amber Hayward, have come up with an ingenious solution.

Press a button, hear the authentic pronunciation.

A four-button “voice box,” installed at the park this week, contains a mini-language lesson in Twulshootseed. Visitors can press a button and hear a word pronounced correctly by a native Puyallup speaker. There is also new signage that gives the name in its proper orthography.

“We know it was going to be hard for people to pronounce, and the tribe does not like it when you do phonetics, so we had to come up with a way around it,” said Kuhn. “This solution seemed ideal.”

The tongue of Puget Sound

The village name txʷaalqəł means “the place where game exists,” and until well into the early 20th century, it was the home of a band of Puyallup Indians who lived and fished there, at the head of what is now called Donkey Creek. From its beginnings as a seasonal camp before the 18th Century, it eventually became the largest permanent settlement outside of what is now Puyallup.

The Gateway in the past has referred to the village variously as “Twa-Wal-Kut,” “Twawalkux,” or “Twailikut,” none of which, according to the tribe, are even close to being right. That terminal letter, Hayward says, is almost impossible to transliterate. In proper Twulshootseed, it’s kind of an aspirated T with a little L thrown in. It sounds like rushing water.

Twulshootseed is one of the principal tongues spoken for centuries by the Salish peoples, who range from British Columbia to the lower Puget Sound. (It’s also known by the spelling Lushootseed, when referring to the larger area.)

“There are hundreds of tribal members that speak Lushootseed as far north as Upper Skagit and Tulalip, and as far south as Nisqually,” Hayward, who is leading the Puyallup effort to revive the language, said in an email. She’s the director of the tribe’s six-person language program, which includes a media developer and three language teachers.

The Lushootseed alphabet consists of 43 characters, each representing one sound. Eighteen of the sounds do not exist in English, which is why transliterations into Roman letters don’t work, according to a tribal advisory.

The language is coming into greater use in the larger community. In Gig Harbor, a new elementary school will be known both as Swift Water and by its Twulshootseed name, sx̌ʷəbabš.

A forgotten village

The new signage and its accompanying voice box will mark the site of a village that had almost been forgotten.

As Dr. Linda Pitcher, a former professor of anthropology, told the Gateway in a previous story, the village consisted of six buildings: one longhouse, 100 feet in length, and five smaller houses, which were in the shape of 30-foot squares. An early Gig Harbor settler, Louise Burnham, said in a letter there were about 50 people living in the village in the early 1900s.

A lumber mill later occupied the site, and a stream donkey engine — used to turn a windlass to pull logs up the mill — sat beside the creek, giving it its modern name.

In February, the Gig Harbor City Council voted to rename the estuary to honor the tribe, while retaining the name Austin Park in honor of the pioneer mill-owning family. The park is now known as “Austin Park at txʷaalqəł Estuary.”

As part of what is being called the “Honoring Project,” the city commissioned a carving by indigenous sculptor Guy Capoeman, whose workshop is on the Quinault Reservation on the state’s Northwest coast. The traditional redwood carving depicts a 15-foot fisherman hauling in an 11-foot salmon. It will be installed sometime in October, the mayor said.

Push a button and practice

In the meantime, visitors to the park can practice their pronunciation.

“It’s really not that hard,” Kuhn told The Gateway last week. “It just takes a little practice.”

Kuhn recorded one of the tapes, a welcome and an overview of the site, although he concedes he had to do a few retakes.

The first button plays the mayor’s welcome. Other buttons give the pronunciation of the tribal name, the name of the village and an explanation of the Twulshootseed language. Each recording runs about 45 seconds, and can be paused with a second button push.

The entire installation, including the four-foot post and artwork, cost the city about $1,550, Kuhn said. It’s solar powered, and the memories can be recorded over if need be.

The voice box is part of a makeover of Austin Park that will also include a series of five informative plates giving the history of the tribe, the mayor said. The 40-inch steel plates will be affixed to existing concrete pylons that were salvaged from the old bridge that once spanned Donkey Creek. The city Arts Commission worked with the tribe on the design of the plates.

Present tense

And Kuhn said there will be one more change.

“As we were working on this whole project, I realized that our signage kept referring to the Puyallup people in the past tense,” Kuhn said. “And the people from the tribe kept saying, ‘We’re not dead yet!’”

In fact, the tribe has about 5,000 enrolled members, according to its website.

So one last part of the Austin Park project, he said, will be to change “the tribe was” to “the tribe is” on all of the signage and literature.

——————

Here’s a link to a video that demonstrates the Austin Park voice box: https://fb.watch/7OdNnmrstt/.

To find a video of a tribal linguist David Turnipseed teaching the pronunciation of sx̌ʷəbabš, the name of the Gig Harbor people, go to YouTube and search for “Lushootseed Name - Swift Water People.”

There’s also a video of the same linguist teaching txʷaalqəł, the name of the village. Go to YouTube and search for “Lushootseed Place Name - Gig Harbor.”