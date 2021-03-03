You, too, can help set salmon season priorities in Puget Sound

Salmon swim up the Issaquah Creek and en route to a hatchery operated by Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It turns out that one of the few silver linings of a global pandemic is the virtual access to a host of public meetings. Digitization has opened the door for audience diversity on environmental topics; especially for those who don’t live close to meeting locations!

Every year state, federal, and tribal fishery managers meet to establish the northwest’s recreational and commercial salmon season. Known as the “North of Falcon” process, meetings began in January 2021 and regulations will be adopted in June.

The process includes meetings with Pacific Fishery Management Council, the federal authority that sets the ocean salmon seasons off of the Pacific Coast (defined as 3-200 miles). Additionally, North of Falcon functions in tandem with the Pacific Salmon Treaty agreements. These guide the conservation and management of salmon fisheries in the U.S. and Canada.

And yes, virtual meeting attendance and input to set salmon seasons, exceptions, and limits is welcomed.

At the end of February, WDFW and tribal governments released the initial salmon run forecasts for the Columbia River, Puget Sound, and Washington Coast. These forecasts are based on scientific modeling and a variety of data. This includes data on environmental indicators including ocean conditions, how many juvenile salmon migrated, and the numbers of adult salmon that returned in past years. All of these factors help to inform conservation goals and salmon fishing opportunities.

With the forecasts in place, public feedback opens this month for the Coast, Columbia River, and Puget Sound, as well as statewide proposals. Meetings take place from March 16-April 6, depending on the fishing area. For those concerned about a particular area, WDFW’s website lists all of the regulations under consideration by area and county, including freshwater exceptions to statewide rules, saltwater seasons, and daily limits. Public comment can also be submitted online without attendance to a meeting.

Draft regulations are then developed in April and May, and public comment is opened for the final time on the proposed regulations in May or June. Ongoing co-management between WDFW and tribal governments then continues throughout the year.

It’s also worth noting, WDFW’s public rulemaking and advisory meetings extend beyond fisheries management. Anyone can tune into meetings that focus on the issues they care most about, from habitat and wildlife management to licensing and hunting. Not only is digital attendance allowing us to more easily show up and understand our state’s environmental management decisions, but it also gives us a chance to participate in the process if we so choose. I have attended several gray wolf management meetings and look forward to my first-time attendance to the North of Falcon process!