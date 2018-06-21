Gig Harbor motivated in summer hoops after disappointing 2017-18 season

It’s no secret that the 2017-18 season was a disappointment for the Gig Harbor High School boys basketball team. Tasked with replacing a large senior class that had graduated in the spring of 2017, the young Tides posted a 6-14 record and missed the playoffs.
That didn’t sit well with the team.
“It was difficult for us,” said South Sound Conference all-league honorable mention guard Kaden Garnaas. “We knew we were a decent team. We had lost eight seniors so just the transition of it, learning a flow with all the guys was difficult for us.”
This summer, things don’t look so bleak. Gig Harbor returns Garnaas, as well as junior center Drew Parrish, who should be one of the league’s top centers this year, as well as to-be sophomore Zach Toglia, who impressed in his freshman season.
“We’re motivated,” Parrish said. “You want people at school coming to the games. If you’re not winning, that’s not going to happen. So we want that support throughout the season. We should improve quite a bit with most of the team coming back.”
Parrish has worked on getting into better shape and the team as a whole has spent considerable time in the weight room, getting stronger. Last year's win total has led to a better collective focus and seriousness this offseason.
“Just watching all the guys get into the weight room, we’ve upped it a lot,” Garnaas said. “That’s a major part of this game. If you’re strong, it helps you a lot.”
Garnaas looks more confident than ever, commanding the offense, handling the ball with authority and setting the pace of the game.
“My experience helps with just the tempo and flow of the game,” Garnaas said. “The intensity on the varsity level, being able to play on that the past three years just gives me an advantage compared to other guys on the team. … Just being able to play all four years, it’s just been able to give me that quick advantage of reading the defense, seeing what they’re doing.”
Parrish feels experience will be a benefit, having played on the varsity squad since his freshman season.
“The game has slowed down for me quite a bit,” he said. “My first game, freshman year, everything felt in a rush. I wasn’t playing as much, was coming in and out a lot.”
Now he’s getting plenty of minutes. Parrish has virtually perfected his lefty hook shot, which has been challenging for defenders to stop. Now, he’s shifting his focus to squaring up the rest of his game.
“Getting into better shape so I can just run the floor,” Parrish said. “We’re trying to get into transition a bit more, so I just have to be ready to go and run. That, and just outside jump shooting. I have a pretty decent inside game. I just need to work on my outside shot so I can get better looks.”
While summer can be challenging, with various players missing time competing in other sports, vacationing, etc., Parrish said the team is committed to gelling as a unit.
“Just coming together as a group,” Parrish said. “We’ve had stretches where we look really good. Lots of consistency, knowing each other’s game a bit more. We want to compete for a league championship. We have to take advantage of it.”
Garnaas fully expects this team to compete for a league title this winter, after taking its lumps last season.
“I think we’re going to turn it around this year,” Garnaas said. “Personally, I think we’re going to do really well in league, go to the playoffs. I think we’re going to be a really strong team this year, compared to last year.”
