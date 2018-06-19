There's still time to register your kids for the Gig Harbor High girls basketball camp

There’s still time to register your kids for the Gig Harbor High School girls basketball camp.
The camp runs June 20 to 22 at Gig Harbor High, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. each day. It’s open to girls entering grades three through eight. The cost of the camp is $75, and can be paid via cash or check on the first day of camp.
Walk-up registrations are welcome.
The online registration form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/westsoundhoops/ghhscampregistration2018.
The camp will be coached by current Gig Harbor High School girls basketball players. The Tides are coming off a state title season.
