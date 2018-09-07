Gig Harbor storms past Spanaway Lake in opener, 41-13

If Gig Harbor’s season-opening 41-13 win against Spanaway Lake at Roy Anderson Field on Friday was any indication, the Tides should boast a balanced offense this season.
Senior quarterback Ben Hollenbeck had an efficient game through the air, completing 9-of-18 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He also showed why he’ll be one of the league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Gig Harbor got off on a strong note with its commitment to running the football against the Sentinels, as senior running back Tom Williams rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.
Through the air, senior wide receiver Ryan King showed no signs of slowing down after his breakout year last season, tallying 129 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.
Here come the Tides! pic.twitter.com/2RxyzgHkVu— The Tides are Rising (@TheTidesRising) September 1, 2018
Gig Harbor went into halftime with a 21-0 lead and never was in any danger of surrendering it, at one point jumping out to a 34-0 lead in the third quarter.
It was a, for all intents and purposes, a bit of a warmup game for the Tides, as things expect to get much tougher in the coming weeks.
Gig Harbor will head across the Narrows on Friday night for a road contest against Curtis High School in University Place. The Vikings are coming off a 51-21 thumping of Rogers High School in week one.
It will be a game that should tell Fairhart just how good his team is in his second year at the helm of the program. But it’ll also be a game Fairhart will want to get out of as healthy as possible. Gig Harbor opens league play the following week against defending SSC 3A champion Timberline.
While a win against Curtis would be nice, the week-three showdown against the Blazers is looming large in the background.
