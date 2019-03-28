Peninsula’s Grande seeing double; eyes spots in 100 meters and pole vault at state meet

Peninsula’s Kara McKinney (1286) takes the baton from teammate Madison Grande during the 3A girls 4 x 200-meter relay preliminary heat race on the opening day of the state track meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com