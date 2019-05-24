Pitching dominates day one of the state 3A softball tournament

Bonney Lake’s Brooke Nelson (10), pitches in the third inning. Bonney Lake played Hermiston in a softball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, Wash., on Friday, May 24, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The pitchers were dealing at the 3A state softball tournament Friday afternoon at the Regional Athletic Center.

University of Washington-bound Brooke Nelson no-hit Hermiston as Bonny Lake recorded a 5-0 victory on 19 strikeouts in the Panthers’ first-round game. Only two hitters reached base off Nelson, who walked one and hit a batter.

Gabby Jones went 2-for-3 for the Panthers, driving in two runs, while Hailee Huggins blasted a pair of doubles.

Meanwhile, Yelm’s Tayelyn Cutler struck out 14 Southridge batters on her way to a 7-0 no-hit triumph over the Suns.

“She had her change up working and they were swinging at her rise ball,” said Tornados coach Lindsay Walton. “She did a good job of hitting the inside half of the plate.”

Cutler also hit a home run while Calli Jesmer blasted two homers for Yelm.

And then there was Stadium left-hander McKenna Braegelmann. While she didn’t get a no-hitter, she struck out 16 Edmonds-Woodway batters, giving up just two hits as the Tigers rolled to a 7-0 shutout victory.

Meri McElligott drove in a pair of runs with a double for Stadium, while Kate Nelson robbed E-W’s Annika Forseth of a home run to end the top of the sixth inning.

Bonney Lake advanced to the semifinals by defeating 2017 state champion Meadowdale, 1-0, in the second game on Friday. They will play Garfield, who defeated Stadium 5-0 in their quarterfinal, at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s Yelm vs. Mountain View at 9 a.m. in the semifinals.

Mountain View beat Snohomish, 4-3, in the quarterfinals. Yelm defeated Lake Washington, 8-1, in the other quarterfinals game.