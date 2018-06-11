It's 'not as bad as Shaw Road,' but watch out for this detour in Sumner starting Tuesday

Construction in Sumner’s industrial park will close a portion of 24th Street used by thousands of vehicles starting Tuesday.
The city is replacing the pavement between the intersection of 136th Street and 24th Street and the Union Pacific Railroad. Crews will use concrete, which lasts twice as long as pavement. It was last paved 20 years ago.
“We’re working on the west side of (the railroad) between 140th and the tracks,” Sumner Communications Director Carmen Palmer said.
Vehicles moving through the area are directed to take 136th Avenue East, 16th Street East and 140th Avenue East to get around the project.
Branks BBQ & Catering, Subway and other businesses along 24th Street will be open during the closure.
The city is also repaving 142nd Street between the Tacoma Street Bridge and state Route 167 with asphalt. Road work began in April and is almost complete.
Funding for the two projects includes $750,000 from the city’s preservation fund and a $4.7 million grant from the National Highway Freight System. It’s estimated that 6,000 of the 18,000 vehicles using the roads every day are semi trucks.
Without the grant, the project would have taken more than a decade to complete, according to the city.
Construction on 142nd Street is scheduled around non-peak driving hours. Only a stretch of 24th Street will be completely closed during road work and is schedule to be completed mid-July.
“It’s not as bad as Shaw Road, but it’ll probably be about a five- to six-week detour,” Palmer said.
Comments