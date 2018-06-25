Here's what Puyallup police want you to do at 9 p.m. every night

In an effort to reduce property crime in the city, Puyallup Police Department launched two programs this month that puts people to the test.
The first, called “Lock it or Lose it,” encourages people to remove valuables and belongings from their cars. The second, called “9 p.m. Routine,” is meant to get folks in the habit of removing valuables from their cars, locking doors and securing garages every night before heading to bed.
“We’re hoping to send a message not only to our citizens to be diligent and to become active crime fighters themselves but also letting people know this is not a city in which you’re going to find those activities,” Puyallup crime prevention coordinator Keriann Cockrell said. “We’re getting smart, and we’re securing and locking up our belongings.”
Puyallup police Captain Ryan Portmann said there are hundreds of vehicle prowls in the city every year and that they're one of the most common types of calls to the department.
“If you follow the Puyallup Police Blotter (on Facebook), you’ll see that one of the common things that gets reported over and over again is theft from someone’s vehicle when the vehicle was left unsecured and items of value from purses to laptops are quickly taken by somebody who’s looking to do not so great things in our community,” Cockrell said.
Lock it or Lose it
When Puyallup PD launched its “Lock it or Lose it” program at the South Hill Mall parking lot on June 21, it immediately caught the attention of passersby.
The department parked a red Honda Civic in the middle of the lot with a yellow “Look Inside” cone sitting on top. People were encouraged to look inside the vehicle, where they would see what not to do.
“Inside the car are things that people commonly leave that are an attraction to somebody who’s looking for something to grab and take off with,” Cockrell said. “In our back seat we've got some shopping bags. We have a backpack. We’ve got a purse tucked under the front seat — people do look for purses under the front seat — so we’re sort of driving that message home in a visual manner.”
Puyallup High School students Anna Hogenson, Kayle Vardon and Olivia Lopez stopped by to look inside the car and said they were guilty of leaving bags or phone chargers out in plain view.
“I think it’s definitely eye opening because I do all of that,” admitted Vardon.
“It’s definitely good to educate people about it,” added Lopez. “That looks pretty welcoming to thieves.”
Cockrell said that any type of bag left in view is attractive to car thieves, even if nothing of value is inside. She recommends drivers move values to the trunk before leaving home.
The "Lock it or Lose it" vehicle will make appearances at other locations around the city this summer. As people get acquainted with the program, Cockrell said police will test drivers. If they can prove their vehicles are locked and items are secured, they can earn a prize.
9 p.m. Routine
Along with the "Lock it or Lose it" program, Puyallup police are emphasizing their “9 p.m. Routine." At 9 p.m. every night, residents should get into the habit of removing valuables from their vehicles, locking their doors and vehicles, making sure garage doors are closed and any security lights are turned on.
“By taking these few steps on a daily basis both with your vehicles out and about in the community as well as the nighttime activity at home, we should be able to reduce property crime in our city,” Cockrell said.
Puyallup PD will be reminding followers on social media of the routine every night.
The department has partnered with various organizations and businesses to spread the word of the programs, including the Mel Korum YMCA, the Puyallup School District, the South Hill Mall, Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce, Good Samaritan Hospital and Puyallup Main Street Association.
