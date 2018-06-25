Puyallup shelter's 5,000th adoptee is an adorable Chihuahua named Mason

When Puyallup resident Kristine Choquette visited Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue earlier this month, a Chihuahua puppy named Mason stole her heart.
She didn’t know at the time that he would be the shelter’s 5,000th adoption.
“We had no idea,” Choquette said. “We just came in by chance.”
Choquette, who’s lived in Puyallup for about 17 years, was looking for another member of the family. Her last three dogs were also adopted.
“We have recently lost two dogs, so we’re just filling a hole in the house,” she said. “We have a golden retriever and a dachshund-Aussie cross that we have at home, so we’re just hoping to increase the family.”
The staff at Sunny Sky’s wanted to make the adoption special. They printed a banner to hang on the front of the shelter at 1102 E. Main Ave. They made a cake. They assembled a gift basket for the Choquettes to take home.
Sunny Sky’s board member and volunteer Donna Zierenberg said 5,000 adoptions — both cats and dogs — are huge for the rescue.
“That’s lives saved,” Zierenberg said. “These animals come from shelters where they’re overcrowded. They come from shelters where they are euthanized. Those are lives that are saved by not only us but by the wonderful people in this community because that’s where most of our adopters come from.”
A nonprofit since 2010, Sunny Sky’s is a no-kill shelter that relies entirely on adoption fees and donations to operate. It often rescues animals from overcrowded shelters and euthanasia lists in California. That’s where Mason — the Chihuahua puppy and the shelter’s 5,000th adopted animal — came from.
Born on April 20 this year, Mason was transported by bus from an overcrowded shelter in California, arriving at Sunny Sky’s on May 31 with her mother, Alice, and four siblings. Alice was adopted and will go home June 28. Two of Mason’s siblings are still waiting for homes.
As with many so-called "transport animals," information about their pasts is limited, Zierenberg said.
“We kind of have to piece it together,” she said.
Choquette plans to change Mason’s name to Skippy, after the Chihuahua in the children’s book “Skippyjon Jones” by Judy Schachner.
“I think there’s enough animals out there that need a home that are less fortunate,” Choquette said about adopting. “And so I think it’s a better way of handling an increase to your family — if you have the space, why not?”
Zierenberg encouraged other people to adopt a rescue animal.
“We really want to thank the community for everything they do for us,” she said. “Let’s see how long it takes us to get to 10,000.”
