Two-month-old Chihuahua puppy is Puyallup rescue's 5,000th adopted animal

Sunny Sky's Animal Rescue in Puyallup celebrated the adoption of its 5,000th animal, a two-month-old Chihuahua named Mason.
Married teachers surprised with grant

Puyallup Herald

Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.