Incoming: Black Hawk helicopter lands in Puyallup for festival

Stueckle, a UW commit, won three Class 4A track and field track and field titles in the hurdles, and set an all-time Washington record in the 300 hurdles as a senior. She was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-teamer in soccer.
Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment client Taylor Berger shares with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) her experience with opioid addiction in a roundtable meeting discussing Murray's legislation fighting the opioid crisis.
Parents claim that a walking route students in Ferrucci Junior High's walking zone take is unsafe and urges the city and the Puyallup School District to work together to implement crosswalks and sidewalks.
Cascade Christian Schools tech coordinator Ray Ossman and Maple Lawn Elementary teacher Jeanne Ossman, who are married to one another, were both surprised with the same Teachers and Technology Grant from CenturyLink on the same day.