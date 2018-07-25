Five-mile loop trail officially completed in Puyallup. There’s a celebration Saturday

This Saturday is Pierce County Trails Day, and members of the Puyallup community are celebrating it by gathering at the officially completed Clarks Creek Loop Trail.
Considered a “natural trail,” the Clarks Creek Loop Trail stretches five miles through forested area in Clarks Creek Park. It’s made up of seven sections, all of which connect: Meeker Creek Trail, SIlver Creek Trail, Brown Trail, Hummingbird Hill Trail, Dead Man’s Trail, Clarks Creek Trail and Maple Spring Trail. A segment of the loop trail also breaks off to head north toward DeCoursey Pond.
“Over the years, as the city purchased more property, we’ve been able to add more legs of the trail,” said Melissa Buckingham, Pierce Conservation District water quality manager.
The city spent the last decade working on segments of trails, but the decision to connect them all came within the past couple years. The city allocated about $60,000 for loop trail improvements in the 2017 budget.
“I think it’s fantastic to have a full loop trail right in our neighborhood, so people who live right there can walk outside and have five-mile trail,” Mayor John Palmer said.
The trail’s final portion was connected last year, but signage and trail improvements were slated to be completed by Pierce County Trails Day this year.
“Trails are a great way to be able to access a lot of our natural areas,” Buckingham said. “So this is going to allow the community to enjoy, in a respectful way, the different habitats along the Clarks Creek Loop Trail.”
Saturday’s event will begin with a ribbon cutting with representatives from the City Council, Pierce Conservation District and local Lions Club.
After the ribbon cutting, PCD will lead the five-mile walk along the trail. Staff members will be stationed along the way to share background information and highlight important habitats, trail heads and other unique areas.
About the event
What: Clarks Creek Loop Trail ribbon cutting
When: 10 a.m. Saturday (July 28)
Where: Clarks Creek Park South Trail Head
