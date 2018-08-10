They were pregnant and addicted, but found help. Here are their stories.
MultiCare released a video about Pierce County's first inpatient and outpatient unit for pregnant women struggling with addiction opening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Local women share their stories.
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat
Stueckle, a UW commit, won three Class 4A track and field track and field titles in the hurdles, and set an all-time Washington record in the 300 hurdles as a senior. She was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-teamer in soccer.