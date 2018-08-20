New fire station in South Hill to accommodate growth

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is beginning construction on a new Station 72 in South Hill this month. The state-of-the-art station will take the place of two others and accommodate for future growth in the South Hill area.
By
