New drive-thru Starbucks opening in South Hill

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is beginning construction on a new Station 72 in South Hill this month. The state-of-the-art station will take the place of two others and accommodate for future growth in the South Hill area.
The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.
MultiCare released a video about Pierce County's first inpatient and outpatient unit for pregnant women struggling with addiction opening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Local women share their stories.
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat