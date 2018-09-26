Homeless rights topic of discussion for attorney’s visit to Puyallup
Tristia Bauman, attorney for the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, visited Puyallup on Sept. 24, 2018 to discuss lawsuits and rights for members of the homeless population and their service providers.
Formerly from Ivy Technical Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana, new Pierce College Puyallup president Darrell Cain used some tricks to learn how to pronounce the name of the city he now calls home.
More than 1000 Puyallup teachers and supporters marched outside the Puyallup School District office and rallied in Pioneer Park on Friday. Teachers are currently on strike over contract negotiations with the district.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is beginning construction on a new Station 72 in South Hill this month. The state-of-the-art station will take the place of two others and accommodate for future growth in the South Hill area.
The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.
MultiCare released a video about Pierce County's first inpatient and outpatient unit for pregnant women struggling with addiction opening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Local women share their stories.
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat
