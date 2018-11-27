“It’s more than just a bar.” Classy cocktail lounge comes to downtown Puyallup

Regina Rollis is looking to bring creative cocktails and a stylish hangout to downtown Puyallup.
The local business owner, Puyallup resident and Air Force veteran opened HQ Bar at 105 S. Meridian this month.
The name is reminiscent of Rollis’s time in the Air Force, where HQ stood for headquarters. In this case it also stands for “high quality,” she said.
Rollis has a history of managing paint-and-sip-style establishments, owning Arts & Corks and Meraki Art House in the same location.
But she wanted to bring something new to the table with a blend of high-end cocktails and old favorites.
“We’re focused on having a nice, classy, elegant environment,” Rollis said about her new operation.
Patty Denny, chairwoman of the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said she thinks the new business is a positive addition to downtown Puyallup.
“What she’s creating is something that is needed in the area,” Denny said. “This place will give an opportunity for people to come together and have conversations face to face.”
The bar also has an event space for bands, birthday parties or corporate get-togethers.
“It’s more than just a bar,” Denny said.
Cocktails range in price from $6 to $9.
HQ Bar’s original drinks include:
▪ HQ Mule (vodka, ginger beer and lime) — $6.
▪ HQ Mugshot (vodka shot with a float of ginger beer and fresh lime juice) — $6.
▪ HQ Scratch Margarita (tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, fresh squeezed lime juice) — $9.
▪ HQ Manhattan (Barrel-aged Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Antica Vermouth, Tiki Bitters) — $9.
▪ Rollis Martini (vanilla vodka, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur) — $8/$6.
The lounge also serves appetizers, flat breads, salads, burgers and wraps, some keto (low-carb) and vegetarian-friendly. Some highlights:
▪ HQ Burger (Angus beef patty, horseradish cheddar cheese, greens, mayor, onions, potato bun) — $13.
▪ Beef short ribs — $11 (appetizer), $26.
▪ Nachos — $8.
▪ Rosemary fries — $5.
▪ Seared Ahi — $12.
▪ Pork shank — $19.
▪ Chicken Caesar wrap — $12
HQ Bar
Where: 105 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
Hours: 3-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.
More information: facebook.com/HQpuyallup
