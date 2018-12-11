Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Puyallup

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night on River Road in Puyallup.
An adult woman was walking on the south side of River Road near the 1500 block of River Road around 8:30 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling eastbound struck her, said Puyallup police spokesman Ryan Portmann. There is not a sidewalk near the area.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup is on scene and cooperating, Portmann said. Police don’t know why the woman was in the road way and are investigating the cause of the collision.
River Road will be closed at 18th Street Northwest for at least two to three hours. Drivers will be directed to a detour.
