Valentines thanking veterans, first responders now welcome

The seventh annual Valentines for Veterans Drive is now collecting cards for local veterans and first responders.
Congressman Denny Heck, a Democrat representing Washington’s 10th District, is encouraging students to create valentines and submit them to his offices to be distributed to people serving in the military.
Students of all grade levels and ages are welcome to participate.
The drive has collected 30,000 valentines in six years. In 2018, the drive included first responders for the first time and gathered 15,000 total valentines.
The valentines are meant as a “thank you” for those who serve and will be delivered to veterans organizations and first responders on Valentine’s Day.
“Every year, I’m impressed with the incredible artwork and heartfelt messages South Sound students pack into their cards to first responders and veterans,” Heck said. “Our students know the service and sacrifice involved in keeping our community safe, and they’re always eager to share their gratitude.”
Valentine’s Day cards can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until Feb. 8 at one of two locations:
Pierce County Office
Lakewood City Hall
6000 Main Street SW, Suite 3B
253-533-8332
Thurston/Mason County Office
Lacey City Hall
420 College Street SE, third floor
360-459-8514
Teachers and school districts can arrange large pickups by phone.
