Yoga with goats? Here’s what’s new at Washington State Spring Fair this year

By Allison Needles

March 25, 2019 03:57 PM

Looking to work off that extra scone?

The Washington State Spring Fair is offering yoga classes this year, with atypical classmates: goats.

Rest assured, goat yoga is a thing. Its proponents tout the calm and therapeutic nature of yoga mixed with some added cuteness.

It’s been all the rage in recent years, and Puyallup is no exception.

At $8 a piece, tickets to the fair’s first goat yoga classes are “selling like hotcakes,” according to Stacy Van Horne, public relations manager.

One of two classes on Saturday, April 13 is already sold out. Tickets are available online.

The event will be held in a barn. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and sealed water bottle.

Beware: goats can have accidents. There will be a team “quickly cleaning up after our goats,” according to fair staff.

Rather watch other people exercise? The fair has that, too.

Also new this year is the Ninja Stunt Show Experience, a performance by a professional group of martial-arts experts. The performance is free with fair admission.

Motorsport enthusiasts can participate in a new “truck pull” event, where drivers compete to see which of their trucks can haul the most weight. The event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Returning special attractions and events include the weekend fireworks shows, Motorsport Mayhem, the third annual Washington State Fair Barbecue Competition and various animal exhibits.

For a full list of events and ticket information, visit thefair.com.

2019 Washington State Spring Fair

Where: Washington State Events Center, 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup

When:

Thursday, April 11: 2 to 11 p.m.

Friday, April 12: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket Information:

General (ages 13+): $12 on site, $10 online

Child (6-12): $10 on site, $8 online

Kids 5 and under: Free

Parking: Free on Thursday, $10 Friday-Sunday

