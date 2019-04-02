Puyallup Herald

Did Snowmageddon affect your last day of school? Check here, Pierce County students

Jesse and Sarah Fees have their children along on a trip in North Tacoma to restock their kitchen, Feb. 10, 2019. Canceled school days to be made up in June in many local districts.
February’s Snowmagedden threw a wrench in the calendars of school districts across the region, causing the last day of school to change for many Pierce County students.

Some districts applied to have their missed days waived by the state and won’t have to make them up.

Others used snow makeup days that were already built into the schedule.

Many used a combination of both.

Out of 14 Pierce County school districts, all but six applied to waive their snow days due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Districts that did not apply for waivers, such as Orting, needed those days to reach the minimum number of 1,027 instructional hours required by the state, officials said.

Orting officials stated in a March 1 letter to the community that they “believe that making every effort to make up missed days is valuable to student learning.”

Peninsula School District had already planned for snow days and didn’t need to apply for the waiver, said district spokeswoman Kathy Weymiller.

“Our thinking is that we already had our snow days negotiated into the master calendar, so the plan was already in place if we needed to adjust for snow,” Weymiller said.

The storm affected some districts more than others. Both Tacoma and Puyallup school districts were stretched thin on makeup days after strikes in September postponed the start of school.

Students get out as early as June 11 and as late as June 25.

Here are the latest “last days of school” for Pierce County students:

Bethel

Days missed: 3

Days waived: Did not apply for waiver

Last day of school: Thursday, June 20

Carbonado

Days missed: 4

Days waived: 2

Last day of school: Tuesday, June 11

Clover Park

Days missed: 3

Days waived: 1

Last day of school: Wednesday, June 12

Dieringer

Days missed: 5

Days waived: 2

Last day of school: Friday, June 21

Fife

Days missed: 5

Days waived: 3

Last day of school: Friday, June 21

Franklin-Pierce

Days missed: 3

Days waived: Did not apply

Last day of school: Thursday, June 20

Orting

Days missed: 4

Days waived: Did not apply

Last day of school: Friday, June 21

Peninsula

Days missed: 3

Days waived: Did not apply

Last day of school: Friday, June 21

Puyallup

Days missed: 3

Days waived: 2

Last day of school: Monday, June 24

Steilacoom

Days missed: 3

Days waived: Did not apply

Last day of school: Friday, June 14

Sumner-Bonney Lake

Days missed: 5

Days waived: 2

Last day of school: Tuesday, June 25

Tacoma

Days missed: 4

Days waived: 3

Last day of school: Wednesday, June 19

University Place

Days missed: 4

Days waived: Did not apply

Last day of school: Wednesday, June 19

White River

Days missed: 4

Days waived: 2

Last day of school: Tuesday, June 18

