Race too close to call for who will face Puyallup City Council incumbent in November

Puyallup City Council incumbent Robin Farris glided onto the November ballot Tuesday, but who might face her for the District 1 seat in the general election was up in the air.

Curtis Thiel led Matt Cuyle by only three votes after the first count of primary election results.

Farris received 548 votes, 404 for Thiel, and 401 for Cuyle.

A total of 1,364 votes were cast, but any ballot mailed or dropped in a ballot box on Tuesday has not yet been counted, elections manager Mike Rooney said.

“You have a close race, but there are still ballots to come,” Rooney told The News Tribune.

A mandatory recount is required when the difference between candidates is fewer than 150 votes and less than a fourth of a percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

Cuyle told The News Tribune he always knew it was going to be tight and is waiting for all the ballots to be counted before determining if he will call a recount.

“I was expecting it to be somewhat close, but not three votes close,” Cuyle said.

Voters can expect to see Farris and either Thiel or Cuyle to join three other city council races in the general elections.

One-term incumbent Farris is running to focus the council on moving legislation forward, instead on in-fighting. Thiel has campaigned for safer neighborhoods and a stop to litigation. Cuyle pushed for tougher measures against homelessness.