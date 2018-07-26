“I haven’t rode a bicycle since 2005!” Leadership program helps physically impaired reach beyond perceived limits.

Puyallup resident Shawn Manley purchased the former Pioneer Food and Gas Co. property in downtown Puyallup. Manley and his business partner, Tacoma resident Josh Harris, have plans to turn the property into Generous Corner, a food cart pod business
Longtime Puyallup resident Irene Bradley will turn 100 in May and city is planning to help throw a birthday party in her honor. She and her husband, Ward, used to own the land which became the 59-acre Bradley Lake Park before the city bought it in
People gathered at Chick-fil-A in Puyallup Wednesday in order to camp out for the opening of the store. Some had arrived as early as 5:15 in the morning in order to get one of the 100 gift cards the franchise said it would be giving away at 6 a.m.
Joe Barnes got down on one knee at the Sumner Cemetery to proposal to his girlfriend of six years, Kristi Giste. Giste's father passed away in 2011, and her mother passed away last year. Both were put to rest at the Sumner Cemetery. Barnes knew it