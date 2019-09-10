Edgewood to see $580k homes with private studios for grandparents or adult children

People can now look for homes in Edgewood with an attached private studio for adult children or grandparents. Submitted by Pacific Lifestyle Homes

A new Edgewood development is capitalizing on the tight housing market by offering homes with private, attached studio-like suites for elderly parents or adult children.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes began pouring foundations this week in the 2100 block of 94th Avenue Court for 6,600- to 8,000-square-foot homes starting at $580,000, said Mike Higgins, a spokesperson for the developer.

The community of 23 homes will be in a cul-de-sac off 24th Street East and is expected to open by the end of the year. The builder has started taking offers, and prospective buyers can tour the site, Higgins said.

While families are the primary market, Higgins said, they are seeing a growing number of “multi-generational” buyers, or families with adult children or an aging parent.

They developed a floor plan tailored to allow for an independent adult to live separately in the same household, with a 355-square-foot en suite that has its own private entry, sitting space, kitchenette and private bathroom and bedroom.

As house prices rise, Higgins said there have been shifts in demand from the marketplace. It’s more cost-effective for seniors and young adults to live with family.

“In short, as home prices rise families are finding a good option to pool resources to increase buying power,” he said.

All the homes will have “Smart Home” technology, granite tile countertops, first floor 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tile bathroom floors in the master suite, a USB wall charger and standard front and back landscaping.

For more information, visit www.pacificlifestylehomes.com/.