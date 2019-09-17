Puyallup dentist offers free care Saturday

Free Dental Day attracts crowd in South Hill Dentists and staff from Light Dental Studios provide services for over 250 people in need in this Jan. 2016 file video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dentists and staff from Light Dental Studios provide services for over 250 people in need in this Jan. 2016 file video.

Local dental practices will offer free cleanings, extractions, fillings and emergency treatment on Sept. 21 at South Hill Dental.

“There is too much need locally to not do something,” Dr. Kunal Walia with South Hill Dental said. “There are too many people in our community who suffer from tooth pain and cannot afford to have anything done.”

In its 10 years, South Hill’s annual Dental Day has provided more than half a million dollars in dental work to more than 450 Puyallup patients. In past years, patients have waited outside for the doors to open as early as 9 p.m. the night before, Walia said. There are no requirements or required paper work, just wait in line.

“Anybody who comes, can have treatment done,” Walia said.

The dental office at 13613 Meridian E. ,Suite 180 will open at 8 a.m., and patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Each of the offices will see up to 150 patients or work until 4 p.m. Extractions or emergency treatment are limited to one tooth. Patients under 12 can receive a free cleaning. Each patient will also receive a meal and a drink.

For more information, visit South Hill Dental’s Facebook page.

A network of dentists will be offering free services in Seattle, Spokane and Post Falls, Idaho, Smile Source’s Amanda Newman said in a news release.