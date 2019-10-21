Learn how to download books in Puyallup when Digital Bookmobile comes to town

A national bookmobile that teaches people to download novels will be stopping in Puyallup’s South Hill Mall on Oct. 25.

The 53-foot bus will park outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods from 12 to 6 p.m. for adults and children to learn how to find and download e-books from the Pierce County Library System and the Puyallup Public Library.

“Online reading fosters a love of reading with its absolute ease and convenience,” Pierce County Library executive director Georgia Lomax said in a statement.

The stop is one of two in Washington as the Digital Bookmobile drives around the nation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone is free to hop on the bus and learn how to use devices to download novels and the library app, Libby, said Mary Getchell of the Pierce County Library System.

The Digital Bookmobile also offers tips like filtering searches, creating notes and highlighting text.

Once a book is downloaded, it can be read or listened to from any device. The book is automatically returned after three weeks, Getchell said.

Tacoma launched a book vending machine last month. An interactive kiosk, known as a “microlibrary,” works like a Redbox for readers to choose up to three books and three DVDs and one museum pass at a time using a Tacoma Public Library card. Inventory includes more than 500 items, according to the Tacoma Public Library.