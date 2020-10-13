When should the Puyallup School District bring kids back for in-person learning?

The Puyallup School District is reassessing its reopening plan after county health officials announced a third COVID-19 case surge.

In late September, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department advised the district to pause plans for kindergarten and first grade students to return to the classroom.

The district rescinded its back-to-school plan Oct. 1, five days before the students were expected to start a phased-in approach.

The change has left some parents and teachers frustrated, with some saying they would like the district to wait until 2021 to return to the classroom.

The Puyallup School District held a virtual town hall Oct. 14 to discuss reopening phases based on public health guidance and hear feedback from families, district spokesperson Sarah Gillispie said.

The district isn’t promising there won’t be more altered plans. Gillispie quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, in saying a rolling reentry to schools is not like a light switch you turn on and off.

“As the public health conditions continue to evolve over the next several months, the phasing dial will be a regular part of our communications as we may have to move back and forth from phase to phase throughout the year,” she said in an email.

Other districts have placed a longer pause on reopening. The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District has determined that students will continue online learning until January.

SBLSD superintendent Laurie Dent said parents agreed that bouncing students back and forth between models would be difficult emotionally and academically.

Teachers union reacts to changes

Karen McNamara is president of the 1,400-member Puyallup Education Association.

“Nobody is happy about that — no one is happy, not the district, not the teachers, not the parents. But we have to be flexible,” McNamara said. “We have to get used to the new norm. That’s where we are.”

The union president wants the district to take its time in going back to in-person learning. She declined to comment on whether she thought the district was prepared for its initial reopening date of Oct. 6.

Online learning means hours of work for teachers. Planning lessons on technology that suddenly fails and trying to keep an eye on 32 students remotely have been difficult, McNamara said.

When reopening plans change last-minute, it means hours of work for teachers. Lesson plans switch from in-person material and coursework to asynchronous learning. Some teachers have resigned rather than teach online, McNamara said.

“Teachers say they are so exhausted they don’t know what to do,” she said.

McNamara said it might be better to wait for students and teachers to return.

“It’s best to put off until we’re absolutely sure that we can go back in a safe manner,” the union president said. “But to give a date, that’s not something I can do.”

Parents as for consistency

Parents want consistency.

Samantha Bergeson, mother of a 9-year-old fourth grader, considers her family lucky. She and her husband still have jobs working from home, and their son isn’t struggling with online learning.

Communication between Puyallup School District and families has been phenomenal, Bergeson said. She gets phone calls and emails, and there are active community Facebook groups. Her son’s teacher provides emails throughout the day on his progress.

“It’s been positive,” Bergeson said. “While it’s been hectic and crazy, we have had all the information we’ve needed.”

The 38-week pregnant mother she said she was a relieved when school didn’t return in person.

“We were all on one a schedule at home, so it didn’t really phase me. And they gave us notice as soon as they could,” she said.

Bergeson said she understands it is a constantly evolving situation, but she doesn’t want more last-minute decisions. Rather than relying solely on reported COVID-19 cases to determine the reopening trajectory, Bergeson believes there should be a structured approach.

“I think they need to get their ducks in a row, maybe not so much back and forth because that’s really hard for parents,” she said.

Alisha Auditore agreed that it’s been hard on parents. Auditore feels kids should go back to school, but realistically wants the district to wait until next year.

“I would rather wait ‘til January and not do back and forth. The back and forth will only delay the kids more, and some kids don’t adjust to new things well,” she said in a Facebook message. “Cases are always going to go up and down. I don’t see them going back at all this year, to be honest.”

She has an 11-year-old son in sixth grade. He is doing OK but finishes his assignments by 11 a.m. She feels frustrated that he isn’t learning enough.

“I have people tell me I should be fine with the fact that he is done early everyday, because that means he is doing fine,” Auditore said. “But in my opinion, it means he doesn’t have enough to do or he is rushing through it.”

She wants her son to be challenged more as he would be in a classroom, but recognizes that teachers have to make curriculum for all students.

“I know that kids are all different and for some kids it’s a lot and some it’s not enough,” Auditore said.

Auditore said she feels there have been a lot of last-minute changes and the curriculum is not as well prepared as other districts.

“Just be transparent with us,” she said.