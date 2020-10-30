State says Puyallup-area campaign mailers spread false information, but no reprimand

Some Puyallup-area state senate campaign mailers might include false information, but they don’t show “actual malice,” the state determined Oct. 27.

The Public Disclosure Commission closed two complaints against political action committees People for Jobs Enterprise Washington and South Sound Future Enterprise Washington, deeming that there was no evidence of violations.

Democratic Puyallup Mayor Julie Door is running for state senate against Republican Rep. Chris Gildon.

Voters in the 25th Legislative District received mailers stating Door “likes to raise taxes” and “Julie Door: Making death and taxes more expensive.”

The Puyallup Herald previously debunked claims the mailers made that Door increased cemetery fees, sales tax and the cost of public records.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Puyallup council member who has endorsed Door, Robin Farris, filed the complaints in August, stating that six mailers from the political action committees included false information.

Farris said she is looking for further clarification from the PDC to determine next steps.

“At the end of the day, I am very disappointed that an out-of-state PAC uses two identities to put out bad information that could worry Puyallup residents needlessly during a pandemic,” she said in a statement.

State law prohibits political advertising that “contains a false statement of material fact about a candidate for public office,” but the state must prove actual malice, which requires that the violator be aware that the statement was false.

The Legislature amended the law in 2009, adding that in order to be a violation, a statement must be one that would “expose a living person to hatred, contempt, ridicule, or obloquy, or to deprive him or her of the benefit of public confidence or social intercourse, or to injure him or her in his or her business or occupation.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I don’t believe PDC staff have taken a case to the commission alleging a violation of RCW 42.17A.335 since the law changed,” PDC spokesperson Kim Bradford said in an email.

The PDC findings concluded that while it appears the city resolution does not increase sales tax, it is not clear whether the statement made by both PACs was made with actual malice.

Washington passed a law last year that allows counties and cities to keep up to .0146 percent of the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax for affordable housing programs, rather than sending it back to the state. Officials have repeatedly said it is not a new tax, but rather a reorganizing of the existing sales tax.

A city resolution allowed Puyallup to participate in this program.

In a formal response to the PDC about Farris’ accusations, the PACs contended that property taxes are higher but did not push back on inaccurate statements that Door increased sales tax.

“Regardless of the evidence presented here by the Committee, it is important to note the statute does not require a respondent to establish the truth of any statement but rather requires clear and convincing evidence of a false statement of material fact,” the PACs responses said.

As for claims that Door supported increased cemetery costs, the statement says “No evidence has been presented suggesting the Candidate does not or did not support increasing burial fees in the City of Puyallup specific to any vote or in general.”

People listed as contacts on public filings with the PACs did not respond to requests for comment.

The two PACs have spent more than $203,650 to oppose Door or support Gildon, according to PDC filings.

Door and her campaign said they recognize that proving something was done with malice is a high legal bar to meet, but they are thrilled the PDC concluded statements on the mailers were false.

“We believe voters have a right to know these mailers, funded by oil companies and developers, are blatant lies,” Door said in a statement.