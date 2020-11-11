Puyallup fairgrounds to hold inaugural winter holiday drive-thru

The Washington State Fair is opening its fairgrounds for “Holiday Magic,” where visitors can drive through light displays, grab fair foods, and play scavenger hunt games.

The holiday festival will run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3 on select evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s $25 per car, and tickets are for designated entry times, fair spokesperson Stacy Van Horne said.

Fair staples like scones, elephant ears and funnel cakes will be available, and holiday drinks like hot cocoa and hot apple cider also can be purchased.

Van Horne said they didn’t want to give away too many details on the light displays, but the lights will be “breathtaking.”

The September fair was canceled this year, impacting Puyallup residents, businesses and nonprofits who will go without the millions of dollars the fair brings.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.thefair.com/holiday-magic. Those who buy before Nov. 29 can save $5.