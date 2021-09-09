Orting schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on campus

Those who have yet to get vaccinated in Orting can get a free dose at the local middle school and high school Friday, Sept. 10.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cafeteria at Orting High School. The department will also be in the library at Orting Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will use Pfizer, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. People do not need to make an appointment or reserve a time to get a vaccine, according to the school district’s website. The clinics are open to everyone.

The vaccine is available for those age 12 and up. Children between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a signed consent form before receiving the vaccine, according to the website. Forms can be found online and will be available at the clinic.

Orting Middle School is at 111 Whitehawk Blvd. NW and Orting High School is at 320 Washington Ave. N.

