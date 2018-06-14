Sumner sewer system is getting smoked

A person carrying a semi-automatic handgun is believed to have been shot while robbing an Internet cafe in Lady Lake, Florida, deputies said. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying the suspect.
Friends, family, and local Lakewood community members rally to support Jose Robles at Lakewood Police Department and City Hall in getting an official signature on his U visa form that would stall his deportation that is currently set for Thursday.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge John Hickman speaks Friday at the sentencing of Donald Bango. A jury convicted Bango last year for fatally shooting Jeffrey Shaw Dec. 13, 2015 during a drug deal in Tacoma.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..
Qualifying participants, age 60-75 are needed for 5-8 year study looking at preventive treatment. It is the most common form of dementia and is now the third leading age-adjusted cause of death in Washington state