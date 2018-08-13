Oklahoma police search for man dressed as Spider-man during brutal robbery

Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.
Michael Doss talks about the killing of his nephew Robert Doss II following arraignment of the suspects – Adrian Alvarez, Jayden Gene Montgomery-Fisher, and Joshua Jazz Soria – in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.