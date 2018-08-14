Jury convicts former California officer of Gig Harbor child sex crimes

A Pierce County jury has convicted a former California Highway Patrol officer of sexually abusing a young relative in Gig Harbor more than 15 years ago.
Jurors convicted 37-year-old Jacob M. Duenas of two counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation and attempted first-degree rape Monday, according to court records.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.
Charging papers say the abuse happened in 2000 when the victim was 8 or 9 and they were both staying with a family member.
Detectives from Chico, California spoke with the victim in 2015 as part of a different investigation into molestation allegations against Duenas, according to court records.
The Chico Enterprise-Record previously reported that Duenas was convicted of misdemeanor child molestation in Monterey County, California in 2008. He worked there as a California Highway Patrol officer.
In February 2017, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years probation for felony child molestation in Butte County, the paper reported.
