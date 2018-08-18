Questions surround Olympia woman’s death. ‘All I know is that my sister is gone.’

More than 10 days after an Olympia woman was found unconscious on Division Street Northwest, police are under fire for the pace of their investigation into what happened as well as her subsequent death.

Yvonne McDonald, 56, was found on the morning of Aug. 7 lying in the yard of a home on the 900 block of Division Street Northwest, a few blocks from her apartment. Police said she was unconscious and partially clothed.

She was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital, where she died that evening.

Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said Friday police are investigating her death but so far have not determined whether it was the result of a crime or an accident.

An autopsy was done Aug. 10 but her cause of death is still pending, and toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol lab could take several months.

“As with all investigations, Olympia Police Department staff are keeping an open mind while seeking facts to establish whether a crime has been committed or whether Ms. McDonald died of another cause. In order to respect Ms. McDonald’s medical privacy, some of those details will not be available right now,” police said in a Friday news release.

McDonald’s oldest sister, Cheryl Williams, said she is frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation. She said what police are telling her doesn’t line up with what she learned from the hospital.

Talauna Reed, McDonald’s niece, said her aunt had scratches, bruising and internal injuries, that she was found with her pants pulled down, and hospital staff told the family McDonald may have been sexually assaulted.

Reed said she is sure McDonald did not die as the result of an accident.

“And if that’s how she did die, how come they haven’t figured it out yet?” she said.

Social media posts have suggested McDonald was murdered but that police had ruled it an accident. Some suggested the lack of urgency in the case is because McDonald was African-American.

The case also has caught the attention of activists who say they want to pressure the police to move faster.

Costello said he has heard “misinformation” circulating about McDonald’s death and asked for the public’s patience as police investigate.

McDonald’s sister, Viola Young, asked that people hold off speculating about what happened.

“All I know is that my sister is gone and we want to find out why she’s not here,” Young said. “Any speculation, let the authorities find out what happened.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Olympia police Det. Al Weinnig at 360-753-8300 or aweinnig@ci.olympia.wa.us.