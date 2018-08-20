Duo wanted in connection with fatal Tacoma stabbing

Tacoma police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing late last week.
Pierce County prosecutors issued bench warrants Monday for the arrests of Demarco Parker and Shelly Eberwein in the fatal Friday morning stabbing of De’Angelo Reese, Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd wrote in a news release.
Parker, 46, of Tacoma was charged with second-degree murder, Boyd wrote. He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with multiple tattoos on his arms.
Eberwein, 43, was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, Boyd wrote. She is 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, and drives a white 2004 Toyota Avalon with Washington license plates BKV3114.
Reese was bicycling through Tacoma’s Hilltop about 2 a.m. when he got into an argument with Parker, police say. Reese tried to leave the area, but Parker pursued him and stabbed him several times before getting into Eberwein’s waiting vehicle and leaving the scene.
Tacoma police officers found Reese, 40, bleeding on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Sheridan Avenue about 2:22 a.m. He died in a Tacoma hospital.
Parker was charged June 25 in Pierce County Superior Court with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, court records show.
An undercover Tacoma police officer watched Parker drive to a convenience store at the intersection of South 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way on June 22, court records state. Parker got out of a white Toyota car and passed a small plastic baggie to a person in another vehicle.
The officer arrested Parker and found three baggies with methamphetamine inside his right sock, court records state.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered Parker be released from Pierce County Jail on June 25 on his own recognizance with myriad conditions, including that he not possess weapons and that he not change his address.
Parker was found to have violated by his pretrial release July 24 because he changed his address, court records state. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend again ordered Parker to be released on his own recognizance under the same conditions.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Parker or Eberwein is asked to call 911. Parker should be considered armed and dangerous.
