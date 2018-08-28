Truck smashed ‘almost beyond recognition,’ 2 men suffer crushed legs in suspected DUI crash

The screams for help reached an Eatonville man, who didn’t see anything but suspected a vehicle had wrecked near his house.
He called 911 to report hearing a man yell that his legs had been cut off.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:25 a.m. Sunday and found a “truck crushed almost beyond recognition” in the 39100 block of Eatonville Cutoff Road.
Inside the Chevrolet pickup were two men whose legs were crushed against the dashboard. Both men had to be extricated and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The 21-year-old driver admitted to drinking “a couple of beers” and deputies noticed his speech was slurred, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Several empty beer cans littered the scene and a marijuana pipe was allegedly found in the truck.
Investigators said the truck was traveling north on Eatonville Cutoff Road when it drifted onto the dirt shoulder, causing the driver to lose control and slide sideways across the road.
The truck landed in a ditch and hit several trees.
It also may have rolled since the roof and truck bed showed extensive damage, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Prosecutors have not decided whether the charge the driver with the crash.
Comments