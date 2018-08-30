Bellingham Police arrest four suspected in burglary at marijuana store

Bellingham Police arrested two men and two juveniles Thursday morning who are suspected of breaking into a retail marijuana store, stealing nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise and speeding away, leading police on a short pursuit.
Daniel Polkonichev, 18, of Federal Way, and Azchariah F. Grayson, 21, of Kent, were each booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and obstructing law enforcement officers. Polkonichev also was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving without a license.
The two 17-year-old male juveniles, who were not identified, were booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility and are suspected of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and obstruction.
At 3:32 a.m. Thursday, Bellingham Police were notified of an alarm at the 2020 Solutions store in the 2000 block of Iron Street.
Upon arriving, one officer noted a small passenger car leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to a press release. The officer caught up with the car, which had four people in it.
When the driver, believed to be Polkonichev, saw the police car with lights and sirens on behind it, he attempted to flee, according to the release, ignoring the officer’s orders.
The short pursuit ended when the car failed to negotiate a roundabout, striking the curb and deflating two of its tires. The four occupants of the car fled on foot.
Bellingham Police K-9 teams and one from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrived, and patrol units set up a perimeter. Two Bellingham K-9 teams each located two suspects in the search area, according to the release, while a Whatcom County K-9 deputy helped in the search for and arrest of the suspects.
The $20,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the search and subsequent apprehension, according to the release, and another $1,000 worth of damage was done to the store.
The store was open for business Thursday.
Comments