Police Beat: Fiery revenge, a case of beer and an apology for stealing a woman’s underwear

Aug. 24: At the home in Spanaway, vengeance came with flames.
The dispatch call reported a house on fire, possibly intentionally set. A sheriff’s deputy and firefighters zoomed to an address in the 24400 block of 32nd Avenue East.
The home was engulfed. A woman stood in the yard, frantic. She told the deputy that the fire had been set by the owner’s ex-girlfriend. The woman said she’d been inside at the time. She was house-sitting for the homeowner at his request.
The homeowner had warned her, the woman said. He had a long history with his ex, who had threatened to burn the house down before.
The woman said she was getting ready to take a shower when she heard glass breaking. She looked outside and saw the ex-girlfriend slashing tires on vehicles in the yard, including the woman’s car. Tire-slashing was one of the ex-girlfriend’s standard moves, the woman said.
The woman saw smoke rising from the front porch, threw on some clothes, and rushed to a neighbor’s house to call police. The homeowner was working, the woman said, on a job site without a phone.
The deputy spoke to neighbors, who said they saw the ex-girlfriend drive away just before the flames erupted. He surveyed the scene.
The home was a total loss, along with several vehicles that had burned. He looked at the woman’s car and saw the flattened tires and a fresh puncture from a blade.
The deputy checked the ex-girlfriend’s name in records, found registration information for her car and alerted dispatchers. The next day, he picked up a call from the homeowner’s son: The car was parked at an address not far from the burned home.
The deputy and three of his colleagues drove to the address, saw the car and spotted the ex-girlfriend walking toward it. They asked for her name. She gave it. They cuffed her. She didn’t resist.
The woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson related to domestic violence.
Aug. 24: At Cheney Stadium, they don’t sell beer by the case.
The Tacoma officer knew it, so he knew the man rushing out of the stadium with a 24-pack in his hands probably didn’t have a receipt.
The theft became more obvious when another man ran toward the fleeing suspect and tackled him. The beer fell to the ground, and the two men wrestled on the sidewalk.
The officer stepped forward and broke up the fight. He cuffed the first man and asked the second about injuries. The second man said he was fine, though his glasses were broken.
The cuffed man, 23, was drunk. He slurred his words.
Why steal a case of beer when it looked like he’d had plenty already?
The man said he’d spent $100 at the game and felt the case was owed to him. Told he was banned from the stadium, he was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 26: The burglary was strange. The apology was stranger.
The dispatch call came from a woman who lived near Gig Harbor. She said her neighbor had broken into her home and left a note with an explanation and money for the damage.
A sheriff’s deputy drove to the 1800 block of 44th Street Court NW. The woman was waiting. Her neighbor stood nearby on his back porch.
The woman told a story: She’d been away for the weekend, returned to find a broken back door, glass on the floor and signs of an intruder. She also found a note from her neighbor and $500.
The neighbor had rummaged through her dresser, taken her underwear, five dresses, four bracelets, a watch and some rings, along with a laptop computer.
She said she’d only lived at the home for two months, but she planned to move because she felt so violated.
She showed the deputy the note, typed and signed by the neighbor. He wrote that had been playing ball in his backyard and accidentally broken the woman’s window. He had tried to go to the woman’s house to clean it up and wound up causing more damage.
The deputy spoke to the neighbor, cuffed him and asked for his side of the story.
The neighbor said he drank most of a bottle of Scotch the night before and got wasted. He decided to take his dog for a walk. The woman had a dog, too, and the two animals got along. The man decided to see if the woman wanted to walk with him. He knocked on her door and realized she wasn’t home, he said.
The next moment, he snapped, he said, and decided to try some thrill-seeking. He threw a rock at the woman’s window and broke it. He tried to open the door by reaching through the window, but it wouldn’t budge, so he rammed it with a chair he found on the back porch.
The deputy asked why. The man said he wanted to feel alive.
He broke into the house, rummaged through the dresser drawers, took the laptop, the jewelry and the underwear and went home.
Why take the underwear? The man said it was a random act.
Why take the dresses? The man said he didn’t remember taking any dresses.
He said he later told his wife what happened, and she told him to return all the stolen items. He brought everything back and left the note and the money because he was scared, he said. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail.
