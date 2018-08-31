Cat mutilations have Thurston County on edge

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
