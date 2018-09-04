Tow truck driver chased, robbed by knife wielding man

A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.