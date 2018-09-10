They saw an Auburn store clerk collapse, then raided the store. Cops want to ID them

It’s a very sad video.
Auburn police posted it online Monday, in hopes the public will help identify the people who saw a convenience store clerk collapse last week, then raided the store and apparently left him to die.
Police said the clerk is still alive, but in critical condition Monday.
“Someone knows who these people are who did not care at all about this man’s well-being,” the Police Department posted under surveillance video of the incident on its Facebook account. “Please help identify them so that they are brought to justice.”
According to the department’s post and the video:
A man and two teenage boys walked into the Shell gas station store at 201 Auburn Way S. about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. One teen grabbed a pepperoni stick and started to eat it, then handed another one to the other teen.
That’s when the man went to the counter to buy something, and it looks like the clerk tried to charge him for the boys’ snacks.
An argument started, during which one of the teens gave the clerk a dollar bill.
The upset clerk approached the teens and spoke to them. When he turned to the register he collapsed from an apparent medical emergency.
One of the teens then reached down and took back the dollar from the unconscious clerk.
The man left the store, and the teens raided the cash register and took merchandise from the shop. They made multiple trips in and out of the store and jumped over the counter.
On one trip, one boy appeared to step over the clerk’s body.
Several minutes later another customer arrived, saw the clerk and called 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 253-288-7403.
