Two guys with ‘beef’ ran into each other at the store. A drive-by ensued, Tacoma police say

A Tacoma man looking to settle a score with a foe shot at him as his girlfriend drove through South Tacoma on Saturday afternoon, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The 19-year-old man was charged Monday in Pierce County Superior Court with drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and his bail was set at $35,000.
His girlfriend, a 20-year-old Tacoma woman, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree rendering criminal assistance, and her bail was set at $20,000. Both were ordered to not have contact with one another or the victim.
According to charging documents:
Tacoma police were called about 1:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a drive-by shooting involving a white Ford Mustang and a blue sedan in the 3400 block of South 45th Street. A neighbor captured the cars driving by on a surveillance camera and gave the image to police.
The blue car in the photo turned out to be a Ford Focus with front bumper damage.
The officer looked through the neighborhood and tried to find the cars, but neither were around. A .40-caliber shell casing was in the road though.
About 9 p.m., the officer found the matching blue car, stopping it three blocks from the shooting site. Inside were three people — the boyfriend and girlfriend, and a friend of theirs they had just picked up nearby.
As officers attempted to get the friend out of the back seat of the car, they saw a .40-caliber shell casing on the seat, then looked into the front seat and saw a handgun stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console.
The friend was quickly released after officers determined he was not involved in the shooting.
The boyfriend, who had been driving, was slurring his speech and denied being involved in anything.
The girlfriend, however, said she and her boyfriend had been running errands. When an officer told her police had a picture of her car at the scene of a shooting, she began to cry. She denied being involved in anything, but when she was asked about the shell casing in the back seat and the gun next to the console, she explained what happened.
The boyfriend and another man were “beefing,” she said, but she didn’t know why. The couple was at a corner store in the neighborhood when they saw the other man. A confrontation followed.
The boyfriend told the girlfriend to drive when they saw the man’s car. She thought the man flashed a gun at them, and her boyfriend started to fire the gun from the passenger seat. She didn’t know how many shots were fired.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
