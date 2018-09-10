After clerk collapses, thieves raid Auburn convenience store
Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to gain help identifying three customers who raided a store at 201 Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at
253-288-7403.
An armed robber was shot and killed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies Monday after the robber refused to drop his gun. The holdup happened just before 2 a.m. at a Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway.
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting Thursday after a hostage situation in Parkland, a department spokesman said. The incident happened at a used car dealership in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 7:30 p.m
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
